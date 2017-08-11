Maynard defends PowerSecure

Bahamas Electrical Workers Union (BEWU) President Paul Maynard said yesterday PowerSecure, the U.S. company that manages Bahamas Power and Light (BPL), was deserving of the $1.1 million performance bonus it was awarded by the Christie administration.

“I don’t know how much PowerSecure [is] getting, but I know this: whenever the union has a problem, only one or two Bahamians may help us on the executive committee,” Maynard claimed.

“Other than that, we have to go to PowerSecure to get what we want and they’ve been very cooperative with us.

“We’ve been able to get over 100 people promoted since PowerSecure came in.

“That never happened under the negroes, never.”

He said, “I believe that PowerSecure has come here and put systems in place.”

Maynard claimed that certain people at BPL did not cooperate with PowerSecure.

“That’s the problem. They were rebellious because they didn’t see the need,” he claimed.

PowerSecure received roughly $3.1 million as a management fee in the last year, The Nassau Guardian understands.

PowerSecure’s agreement — signed with The Bahamas government last year — provides for a guaranteed management fee of $2 million a year, but the company can get up to $5 million a year, with $3 million representing a bonus.

Many customers do not view its performance as stellar, but the Christie administration agreed to provide PowerSecure with almost half of the additional $3 million it could get with a strong BPL performance.

On Wednesday, BPL CEO Pamela Hill insisted that PowerSecure was deserving of the performance bonus because, under BPL, there has been an increase in reliable power.

Hill said BPL has added new generation on the Family Islands, an additional 40 megawatts of rental generation on New Providence, new phone lines for customers to easily reach BPL and has a more active presence on Facebook and Twitter.

But BPL has come under fire for its level of service and higher fuel charges.

The Central Bank of The Bahamas (CBOB) recently pointed to an increase in household energy costs, with an almost 50 percent increase in BPL’s fuel charge year-on-year.

BPL has also had challenges in the last month servicing several Family Island communities.

When asked if the bonus was justified, Hill said, “We have seen higher reliability.

“I know that is always tough to have something to compare it against, because, really, the ultimate comparison is no outages, not anywhere, not anytime, not more than a second if they occur.

“Of course, we have outages that are longer than that.

“So by that metric, it does seem like a strange animal. However, when we think about the overall improvements, the step by step improvements that have been made in the company, I think the value proposition has been there for our customers, and we look forward to having earnest dialogue around hard topics like a rate adjustment so that we are able to pursue even more on behalf of our customers.”

Maynard believes PowerSecure “should not be taking the blame”.

“Truth be told, they met this place the way it is,” he said.

“This place was devastating and ran down when they got here.

“I see systems they put in place. Truth be told, they changed a lot of things around here, but that’s my opinion.”

Maynard reminded the public that the company is “doing its best”.