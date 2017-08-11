Unemployment rate drops

The national unemployment rate dropped by 1.7 percent, from 11.6 percent in October 2016 to 9.9 percent in April, according to the Department of Statistics.

The results, which were released today, provide information on the labor force during the period April 24-30, 2017.

“The private sector absorbed most of the new jobs since November 2016,” Department of Statistic Senior Statistician Cypreanna Winters said.

“However, when examined by industry, the ‘community, social and personal service’ industry – which includes the civil service, police service and the domestic services – posted a 29.1 percent increase in employment; hotels and restaurants posted [a] 26.2 percent increase and construction posted [a] 20 percent increase.”

Youth unemployment stood at 24.1 percent at the end of April. In the October survey youth unemployment was 25.1 percent.

According to the latest survey, 21,880 people were unemployed. In the previous survey 25,365 people were unemployed.

The most recent survey also noted that 200,155 people were employed, as compared to the 192,385 people employed last October.

The total labor force was 222,035 in the data released today.