Shaunae Miller-Uibo snags the bronze

Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo captured the bronze medal in the women’s 200 meters (m) today at the 16th International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) World Championships, in London, England.

Miller-Uibo crossed the line in 22.15 seconds.

Olympic silver medalist Dafne Schippers, of the Netherlands, won her second consecutive World Championships gold medal in the 200 in a season’s best 22.05 seconds. Marie-Josee Ta Lou, of the Ivory Coast, finished second in a national record 22.08 seconds.

Bahamian Tynia Gaither finished eighth in 23.07 seconds.







