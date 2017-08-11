Date:
Shaunae Miller-Uibo snags the bronze

  • Netherlands' Dafne Schippers, left, crosses the finish line to win the Women's 200 meters final from Ivory Coast's Marie-Josee Ta Lou, right, and Bahamas' Shaunae Miller-Uibo, centre, at the World Athletics Championships in London Friday, Aug. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)


Published: Aug 11, 2017

Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo captured the bronze medal in the women’s 200 meters (m) today at the 16th International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) World Championships, in London, England.

Miller-Uibo crossed the line in 22.15 seconds.

Olympic silver medalist Dafne Schippers, of the Netherlands, won her second consecutive World Championships gold medal in the 200 in a season’s best 22.05 seconds. Marie-Josee Ta Lou, of the Ivory Coast, finished second in a national record 22.08 seconds.

Bahamian Tynia Gaither finished eighth in 23.07 seconds.



  Enewspaper
