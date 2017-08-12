Haitian man pleads guilty to drug charges

The absence of a Haitian Creole interpreter delayed a drug case yesterday.

Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt postponed sentencing for Innovil Pierre, a 46-year-old Haitian national, who on Friday admitted charges of conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to supply; possession of cocaine with intent to supply; conspiracy to import cocaine; and importation of cocaine.

Pierre and his co-accused, James Raymond, 41, told Ferguson-Pratt that they did not need an interpreter before she read the charges.

Pierre pleaded guilty to all four charges and Raymond entered not guilty pleas.

In light of Pierre’s plea, Ferguson-Pratt said she did not want the prosecutor to read a summary of the case against him without an interpreter there.

The matter has now been adjourned to October 17.

Pierre and Raymond were among nine suspects arrested by the U.S. Coast Guard off Inagua on August 5.

Two kilos of cocaine were allegedly found on the vessel.

Asked of the location of the remaining accused, prosecutor Inspector Claudette McKenzie said they were still in Inagua and expected to be brought to the capital next week.

The matter has been adjourned to October 17.



