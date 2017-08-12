Three charged in Andros drug bust

Three men arrested following the seizure of a marijuana shipment valued at $3.2 million at Andros earlier this week were yesterday remanded to prison.

Brandon Adderley, 25, of Nicholls Town, Andros; Devon Culmer, 36, of Blue Hill Road; and Perry Miller, 46, of Conch Sound, Andros, appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt on charges of conspiracy to possess drugs with intent to supply; conspiracy to import drugs with intent to supply; possession with intent to supply and drug importation.

According to a police press release, officers in North Andros went to an area of Fresh Creek on August 7, where they met a go-fast boat that had run aground.

The officers found 78 bales of marijuana with a total weight of 3,202 pounds while searching nearby bushes, police said.

In court yesterday, the defendants denied the charges.

Attorney Allan Emmanuel, who represents Miller, requested an adjournment to August 17 for the Crown to review the case against his client.

According to Emmanuel, Miller, a fisherman, did not know his co-accused. Emmanuel said that Miller’s crew was still in Andros.

He said that Miller’s boat had broken down and he went to seek help.

Emmanuel said he left the boat with 14 bags of crawfish.

Nathan Smith represents the remaining defendants.



