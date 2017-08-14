Roberts, Mitchell suggest new jobs report vindicates PLP

Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Bradley Roberts and PLP Senator Fred Mitchell have concluded that the newly released Department of Statistics Labour Force Survey is a demonstration that Christie administration policies were good for the economy and employment in The Bahamas.

The Department of Statistics reported on Friday that, at the time the survey was taken (between April 24-30) unemployment was at 9.9. percent.

That’s down slightly from the 11.6 percent recorded in November.

The survey noted that 16,370 of those jobs went to “vulnerable” workers — workers who received temporary jobs.

Roberts and Mitchell did not acknowledge that temporary jobs, including jobs created during the three-day Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival in May, contributed to unemployment going down.

The two sent separate statements, but some sentences were identical.

The figures represent further empirical evidence that the PLP did the heavy lifting and laid a firm and strong foundation of progress on which to build, Roberts claimed.

Mitchell said the decline in unemployment showed that “the people of the country prior to the general election had every reason to have confidence in the government that they had”.

“The labor survey facts, now released by the Department of Statistics, as opposed to the propaganda department of the FNM, show that the PLP left the country in good shape to grow and prosper,” he said in a statement.

“Under the PLP, unemployment was trending downwards; employment was trending upwards. Under the PLP, the deficit was trending downwards; the revenue was up; reforms were underway; the financial services, immigration, healthcare, tourism and public service sectors were being reformed, and the country was headed in the right direction.”

In a separate statement, Roberts insisted: “The long and short of the latest employment numbers is that between May 2012 and May 2017 under the Christie administration, 39,505 jobs were added to the national economy, with 7,770 added in the last six months of their term in office.”

According to the department, the private sector has absorbed most of the new jobs since November 2016.

However, it said the community, social and personal service, which includes the civil service, police service and domestic services, experienced a 29.1 percent increase in employment.

During the recent budget debate, various government ministers proclaimed that the Christie administration oversaw an explosion of hires in the weeks and months before the election.

Roberts said: “The PLP accepts that more must be done for our people. The daunting challenge facing the Minnis administration is to continue this positive pro-growth trend. It is unfortunate that the incoming FNM administration has started off on a losing wicket with its mass firing exercises while blaming it all on the PLP.

“We note that, with an unemployment rate of 9.9 percent just prior to the 2017 general election, there are still some 20,000 unemployed Bahamians with more than 5,000 students graduating this year and joining the labor force. The FNM government has its work cut out for it.”

Labor force

According to the latest survey, which pegs unemployment at 9.9 percent at the time it was taken, 21,880 people were listed as unemployed – 11,680 women and 10,200 men.

The survey noted that 220,035 people were listed as employed, compared to the 217,750 people in the previous survey taken between October 24–30, 2016.

A breakdown of the unemployment statistics show 16,380 people were listed as unemployed on New Providence, 3,705 in Grand Bahama and 945 on Abaco.

The labor force totaled 222,035 people at the time of the most recent survey – 106,890 women and 115,145 men.

Of that number, 140,740 were employed on New Providence; 26,160 on Grand Bahama and 11,165 on Abaco.

Youth unemployment (15–24) declined marginally from 25.1 percent in November 2016 to 24.1 percent this April.

The department noted that the rate of youth unemployment is still “considerably higher” than that of any group among most other countries.

Discouraged workers declined nationally by 8.8 percent.

This group accounts for people who have not looked for work because they believed no jobs were available.

There were 1,925 discouraged workers when the survey was taken – 820 men and 1,105 women.