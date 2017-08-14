PLP considering demonstration on anniversary of Sir Lynden’s death

Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Senator Fred Mitchell said the party is considering holding a “mass gathering” of supporters on August 26 in protest of the recent arrests and alleged “mistreatment” of three former PLP parliamentarians.

“As a result of the mistreatment of those people who are our former members of Parliament and senators, a lot of people have been asking for us to do some form of public demonstration,” said Mitchell during a PLP branch meeting in Dundas Town, Abaco, on Saturday.

“I’m thinking that the anniversary of the death of [former Prime Minister the late] Sir Lynden Pindling comes up on the 26th of August. So we are thinking of having a mass gathering and a march to the mausoleum of Sir Lynden on the 26th of August, which is a Saturday.

“We should probably do some kind of candlelight vigil, but make it something where we urge people to remember that there ought to be justice and fair play in society.

“That is the minimum we are asking for, justice and fair play, and to not get carried away by prejudice and propaganda.

“These people came to office and they believe their own propaganda.”

PLP Chairman Bradley Roberts has called on party supporters to “rise up and challenge” the Minnis administration and take to the “streets, march and demonstrate”.

Roberts has charged that the recent arrests are “witch hunts” that should be “discontinued”.

Mitchell’s comments also follow PLP Interim Leader Philip Brave Davis’ warning that PLPs will soon be called upon to demonstrate.

Davis said he was “appalled and outraged” that former PLP Cabinet Minister Shane Gibson, who had injured his foot, was “dragged” into court, “hobbling”.

When Gibson was transported to the magistrates courts on August 3, he exited a police car using crutches. He used those crutches to enter the nearby police station.

A short time later he exited the station in handcuffs and no crutches. He had to hop up the stairs to court.

When Gibson presented himself to the Central Detective Unit (CDU) to meet with police the day before he was charged, he walked into the station.

Gibson was charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit extortion, two counts of conspiracy to commit bribery, 15 counts of extortion, 16 counts of bribery and one count of misconduct in public office, 36 counts in total.

Former PLP minister Kenred Dorsett was arrested and charged with four counts of extortion, four counts of bribery and one count of misconduct in public office.

Former PLP Senator Frank Smith was also arrested and charged with 13 counts of extortion, one count of attempted extortion and one count of bribery.