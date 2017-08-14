Sears: Bipartisan approach to strengthen anti-corruption regime

Former Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) MP Alfred Sears yesterday called on the government and the opposition to engage in bipartisan conversation to aid in the fight against corruption in public office.

While he did not comment on the specifics of the cases before the courts involving three former PLP parliamentarians, Sears said the fight against corruption is important to ensure “honest, transparent and accountable governance within our country”, and to ensure The Bahamas is living up to its international obligations, pointing to the Inter-American Convention Against Corruption, 2000, and the United Nations Convention against Corruption, 2008.

“Both of these international treaties obligate The Bahamas to set up an independent and transparent mechanism to ensure honest and accountable governance and to prohibit corruption in public office,” Sears said.

“It is therefore imperative that the government and the official opposition engage in a bipartisan conversation about the content of legislation to establish an appropriate anti-corruption mechanism that will give the Bahamian people a confidence that there will be an even-handed independent investigation and prosecution of all allegations with respect to corruption.”

The government has said it plans to introduce anti-corruption legislation when MPs return to Parliament from the summer break.

Former Minister of the Environment Kenred Dorsett was charged in a magistrates court on July 13 with four counts of bribery, four counts of extortion and one count of misconduct in public office.

Former PLP Senator Frank Smith was charged on July 21 with 13 counts of extortion, one count of attempted extortion and a single count of bribery.

Former Minister of Labour and National Insurance Shane Gibson was charged on August 3 with two counts of conspiracy to commit extortion, two counts of conspiracy to commit bribery, 15 counts of extortion, 16 counts of bribery and one count of misconduct in public office.

Sears added yesterday, “I empathize with my colleagues who have been charged and their families.

“… I remind everyone that when someone is charged, it’s an allegation, untested, and the accused persons have the presumption of innocence, which is guaranteed by our constitution.

“The burden rests on the state to prove the allegations beyond a reasonable doubt, and therefore I would caution that we all hold our judgment and have the authorities who are given that role by our constitution to hear the evidence and make the appropriate determination.

“This is a moment for bipartisan conversation, because I would like to know that the legislation, which we must bring at the earliest possible opportunity to meet our international obligation and to fulfill our democratic responsibility, will have the benefit of the collective wisdom of both the government, the opposition and the civil society of our country.”