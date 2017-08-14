Cooper: Continued BOB bailouts untenable

Exuma and Ragged Island MP Chester Cooper said yesterday that while he supports the government’s recent bailout of Bank of The Bahamas (BOB), continued bailouts are “untenable in the long-term”.

During BOB’s annual general meeting on August 2, it was revealed that $166 million in toxic loans would go into Bahamas Resolve Ltd. The government agreed to that decision, according to a release from BOB.

Cooper, who said he would not take a partisan stance on BOB, admitted that BOB’s financial woes are the result of actions taken under both Progressive Liberal Party and Free National Movement administrations.

“I will also call a spade a spade: BOB has been in deep trouble because of what has happened over several administrations. There is no getting around it,” Cooper said in a statement.

“The government, and ultimately the taxpayers, will still be on the hook for servicing the $166 million to be transferred and the $100 million transferred under the previous administration through letters of comfort and promissory notes.

“In 2015, the FNM, the then official opposition, marched recklessly against the establishment of Resolve.

“It now appears that they have seen the light as they walk back this harmful position and fully support the PLP’s policy for BOB’s recovery.”

In 2014, the Christie administration created Bahamas Resolve Ltd. to take over $100 million in bad commercial debt from BOB.

In January 2015, then Opposition Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis led a group of supporters to protest outside BOB on Shirley Street.

At the time, Minnis, who expressed outrage over the bailout, said the FNM would call for the establishment of a select committee to review BOB’s operations and what led to its “virtual financial collapse”.

The committee was never appointed.

Cooper noted that financial services is a confidence business and that the PLP will work with the relevant agencies to strengthen the sector.

“However, let me be crystal clear: The continued bailout of the Bank of The Bahamas by the government on the backs of the taxpayer is untenable in the long term,” he said.

“Now that there is bipartisan support for the notion that BOB is sufficiently important to the national well-being that strong support from the government is warranted, confidence in the bank itself will hopefully be restored such that no further intervention is required.

“An additional step to bolster confidence is for the government to be resolute that the board and its professional management team will autonomously run the bank.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest has indicated that the government will not interfere with the new board at BOB or its ability to go after those who owe the bank significant sums.

He said the government remains focused on returning the bank to profitability.

Resolve is a wholly government-owned corporation with the sole task of realizing the full potential of the loan assets taken over from BOB. According to the government, Resolve is expected to operate for 10 years, with a review thereafter.