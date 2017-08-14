Labor survey again trails by months due to limited resources

The Department of Statistics wants to produce more frequent labor force surveys, but it has been unable to do so because of "constrained physical resources", according to the department's acting director, Leona Wilson.

During the release of the latest labor force survey on Friday, Wilson was asked whether any further consideration has been given to producing more than two surveys annually.

The survey released on Friday provides information on the labor force during the reference period April 24–30, more than three months ago.

"We definitely would like to do it more often, but the problem is we are constrained by physical resources," Wilson said.

"Ms. [Cypreanna] Winters (senior statistician), her staff is so limited; we can't kill them in trying to do the job.

"In order to get this particular survey out, we had to work overtime.

"I have instances now where persons are overworked and sometimes they get sick.

"I don't want to reach a point where Ms. Winters is hospitalized because she is trying to get this press release out, [and] one night she just worked straight through to 8 a.m.

"And so, we are limited in terms of what we can do.

"Now, there are some initiatives that we are thinking about that may help us to do it more frequently, but at this time we are constrained by those resources."

Asked what specific resources are needed, Winters and Wilson said technical staff.

In the Speech from the Throne, the Minnis administration outlined its plans for public sector reform and improved fiscal management.

As a part of this, the FNM pledged to give the department the resources and autonomy to improve the "timeliness" and "reliability" of information provided to the public.

But the new administration’s commitment to the department was not directly reflected in the budget for this fiscal year.

In the 2016/2017 budgetary period, the Christie administration allocated $3.1 million to the department.

The FNM has provided an additional $79,000 to the department ($3,179,900) for the 2017/2018 period.

The Department of Statistics is responsible for issuing unemployment, labor force, gross domestic product growth numbers and poverty rates, among other statistics.

It has been subjected to some criticism over its labor force survey not providing a true reflection of unemployment trends, due to fluctuations in temporary jobs around the time the surveys have been taken – particularly the April survey, when temporary jobs are generated as a result of Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival, a three-day event.

In December 2016, the department reported that unemployment dropped from 12.7 percent in May 2016 to 11.6 percent in October 2016.

The fall in unemployment was largely attributed to the employment of 4,025 people, of this number, 1,385 took construction jobs as a direct result of Hurricane Matthew.

The unemployment rate was similarly impacted by carnival, declining from 14.8 percent in November 2015 to 12.7 percent in May 2016.

This year, the unemployment rate dropped from 11.6 percent to 9.9 percent.

The decline was attributed to public service hires, carnival, construction jobs, restaurant hires and the private sector.

However, the department made the distinction this year between temporary jobs, which it called "vulnerable jobs", and permanent jobs.

According to the department, there were 16,370 vulnerable workers in the labor force at the time the survey was taken.