PLP convention Oct. 22–25

Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Interim Leader Philip Brave Davis revealed yesterday that the party will hold a convention in October.

“A convention committee has been established to plan and execute a convention,” said Davis, when called for comment.

“Michael Halkitis (the former minister of state for finance) has been appointed the chairman of the convention. A number of other persons have been selected to assist.”

When contacted for comment yesterday, Halkitis said the convention will be October 22–25.

When asked about the significance of a convention, Davis said, “It is to remove any doubts as to where the party wants to go and in determining leadership to assist in crafting the way forward.”

Davis confirmed he will seek the leadership post.

PLP Senator Fred Mitchell has called on the party to hold a “full-blown convention” in the third week of October.

The PLP reportedly has a post-election debt of $1.5 million.

According to the PLP’s constitution, “There shall be a general meeting of the party every year in the month of either October or November, or as is otherwise determined by the National General Council.”

The PLP last held a convention in January 2017, months before the May 10 general election.

The last convention before that was in 2009.

Prior to the 2017 convention, then Prime Minister Perry Christie admonished PLPs that a leadership challenge was not in the best interest of the country at the time.

Christie handily defeated his only challenger, then Fort Charlotte candidate Alfred Sears.

But Christie resigned as leader after the party suffered a brutal defeat in the general election.

It won four of the 39 seats in the House.

Christie, who held his seat for 40 consecutive years, lost to the FNM’s Reece Chipman.