Ex-PM deeply concerned

In his first public comments since the arrests of several former Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) parliamentarians, former Prime Minister Perry Christie told The Nassau Guardian he is “deeply concerned” about these developments and is watching them closely.

“I am working on the assumption that justice will prevail at the end of the day and everybody will be comfortable with that, so that’s my position on it,” said Christie when contacted for comment.

Last week, PLP Leader Philip Brave Davis said while the arrests and subsequent arraignments have hurt the party, those arrests will do even more damage to the country’s international image.

Christie was asked whether he shares this view.

“Brave Davis is leader of the PLP now,” he pointed out.

“I didn’t want to conflict or contradict or whatever with him... Yes, I’m deeply concerned about developments in our country. I’m paying close attention to developments in our country, but that is what it is right now.”

Christie insisted he did not want to say any more than that.

Since retiring as leader of the PLP five days after the May general election, he has remained largely silent and away from the public spotlight.

Two of his former Cabinet ministers, Shane Gibson, who was labor minister, and Kenred Dorsett, who was environment minister, have been charged in court.

Frank Smith, a former PLP MP and former head of the Public Hospitals Authority, was also charged.

Dorsett was charged in the magistrates court on July 13 with four counts of bribery, four counts of extortion and one count of misconduct in public office.

Smith was charged on July 21 with 13 counts of extortion, one count of attempted extortion and a single count of bribery.

Gibson was charged on August 3 with two counts of conspiracy to commit extortion, two counts of conspiracy to commit bribery, 15 counts of extortion, 16 counts of bribery and one count of misconduct in public office.

The three men played important roles in the Christie administration.

Their arrests have triggered strong claims from Davis and others in the PLP who allege that they are the victims of a witch hunt.

While in public life, Christie repeatedly rejected claims from the Free National Movement that the Progressive Liberal Party condones corruption.

Prior to winning the government in 2007, he noted that, despite claims by then Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham that there had been corruption in the first Christie administration, no one was prosecuted during the five-year term of the FNM (2007-2012).

The recent prosecutions have created widespread interest.

They came weeks after the new prime minister, Dr. Hubert Minnis, assured non FNM supporters that they had no need to fear being victimized by his government, but he said anyone found to have abused the public’s trust would face the law.

Elements of the Minnis administration have characterized it as a ‘new day’ government, and the new administration has promised to bring legislation to Parliament to strengthen the country’s anti-corruption regime when it comes out of its summer recess next month.

Christie had also promised stronger anti-corruption legislation but never brought it.

Davis has said the PLP is doing what it must to rally behind its members who have been charged in the bribery and extortion cases.