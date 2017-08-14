NIB manager charged with extortion and bribery

A National Insurance Board (NIB) manager denied extortion and bribery charges when she was arraigned in a magistrate’s court today.

Selena Sweeting, 56, of Eastern Road, is accused of extorting $5,000 from Sean Rahming between June 27 and July 17, 2017.

She is also accused of soliciting the same sum from Rahming during the same period. She was remanded to prison.

The trial date is set for November 1.



