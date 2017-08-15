Haitian migrants apprehended off Ragged Island

One hundred and fifty-one Haitian migrants were apprehended in Bahamian waters in two separate incidents between August 9th and 11th in waters of the Southern Bahamas.

On August 9th, a U.S. Coast Guard vessel with a defense force shiprider on board apprehended 73 Haitian migrants aboard a freighter.

Under the Comprehensive Maritime Agreement between the U.S. and The Bahamas, defense force personnel are permitted to conduct tours of duty aboard U.S. Coast Guard vessels and to arrest persons engaged in illicit activities in Bahamian waters.

A Coast Guard vessel also apprehended a second group of 78 persons on August 11th, in waters north of Ragged Island. All migrants apprehended in both incidents were subsequently transferred to the defense force patrol vessel, HMBS Arthur D. Hanna, under the command of Lieutenant Commander Berne Wright for transport to New Providence.

This latest group brings the total Haitian migrant count apprehended in Bahamian waters for the year to over 640 as a result of the defense force conducting its own patrol operations, as well as Royal Bahamas Defence Force joint operations with The Bahamas immigration and U.S. Coast Guard authorities.

The 151 undocumented migrants arrived yesterday morning at Coral Harbour and are currently under the supervision of Immigration officials for further processing.

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force remains committed to defending the territorial integrity of The Bahamas and keeping our borders secure.