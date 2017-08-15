Mitchell: Dame Joan trying to remain relevant

Former Court of Appeal President Dame Joan Sawyer was “outrageous” to accuse two prominent clergymen of attempting to divide the country when they expressed concern over what they deemed to be “inhumane” treatment of a former PLP Cabinet minister during his recent arraignment, according to Leader of Opposition Business in the Senate Fred Mitchell.

“You have to be judicious in your statements and not outrageous,” Mitchell told The Nassau Guardian.

“So, it appears to me it is an attempt to remain relevant. [She is] irrelevant.

“This is a lady who got to the highest levels of government in the country and then did not support gender equality, so from that point of view she is out of step with the times, and therefore not relevant.

“Simply, you just need to ignore her opinion.

“Any woman who can oppose gender equality has to be ignored in this day and time.

“And so, everything goes downhill from there.”

During the height of the gender equality debate ahead of the June 2016 constitutional referendum, Dame Joan described the exercise as a “waste of time” and said if she voted she would vote no.

She called the referendum unnecessary.

Her comments were met with criticisms, but also support.

Last week, retired Anglican Archbishop Drexel Gomez and Senior Pastor of Mount Tabor Baptist Church Bishop Neil Ellis said they believe former Minister of Labour Shane Gibson was treated “inhumanely” when he was escorted into court to face bribery and extortion charges.

But Dame Joan said if the clergymen are not going to speak the word of God they should “shut up”.

She also charged that they should be men of peace and speak of God’s salvation, not politics.

Mitchell said he and others have been careful about how they respond to Dame Joan as she has “familial relationships with some of our members”, but he said it seems that “she has really gone beyond the pale now”.

“It is part of the FNM’s narrative it appears that the PLP must say nothing, must do nothing, and must simply accept whatever nonsense is thrown at them,” the senator said.

“That’s simply not going to happen, so that’s the best advice one can give to someone like Joan Sawyer.

“If you look at the law, which she is supposed to be a lawyer, and lawyers are supposed to be rational, and evidenced based, these are two distinguished pastors who simply spoke up for humanity, and spoke up in a pastoral sense for the nation. That’s all that we have here.

“It is just out of scale and out of proportion to respond the way [her] response has been done.”

Last Friday, Gomez clarified that he spoke out of a “human interest” and not a political one.

He called Dame Joan’s assertions “unfair”, but said he does not mind her criticism as he serves a god who is full of “compassion, and whose justice is experienced by the just and unjust”.

Gibson has a foot injury, his attorney Anthony McKinney said the day of the arraignment.

He did not have crutches for his arraignment.

He hopped up the court steps as police escorted him.

But when he arrived at the Nassau Street Police Station ahead of his arraignment he had crutches. He also used them after the arraignment.

The day before when he entered CDU for questioning, he did not use crutches.