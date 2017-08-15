New medical chief of staff at PMH

The Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) announced yesterday that Dr. Caroline Burnett-Garraway has been appointed medical chief of staff for Princess Margaret Hospital with effect from August 2017.

With more than two-and-a-half decades as a physician in the public health sector under her belt, Burnett-Garraway brings a wealth of training and experience to her new position, the PHA said.

A graduate of the University of the West Indies Faculty of Medical Sciences undergraduate and graduate programs in Jamaica and Barbados, she began her medical career at Princess Margaret Hospital in 1990 as a house officer.

Starting in 1999, Burnett-Garraway served as senior registrar/assistant medical director in the Accident and Emergency Department, eventually serving as consultant, medical director, and ultimately as chief of service for the department from 2014 to 2017.

She also held the position of deputy medical chief of staff for the hospital from 2010 to 2013.

In 2004, Burnett-Garraway completed the Leadership Development for Physicians in Academic Health Centers program at the Harvard School of Public Health in Boston.

Burnett-Garraway has formerly held the position of chairman of the External Disaster Committee PMH and served on the Ambulatory Care Department Management Committee from 1994—1995. She sat on the Continuing Medical Education Committee PMH from 1999–2000, and she continues to sit on the Accident and Emergency Department Clinical Management Committee.

She served on the Health Professions Council of The Bahamas, Committee for Emergency Medical Services, and Coordinator of the Emergency Medical Technicians Licensure Examinations from 2002– 2003.

She is also serving on the Medical Management/Advisory Committee PMH for the second time, with her current term on the committee beginning in 2010 up to the present.

In addition to her clinical and administrative experience, Burnett-Garraway is a respected medical lecturer and holds the post of associate lecturer, Department of Emergency Medicine at the University of the West Indies — School of Clinical Medicine & Research program located at Princess Margaret Hospital.

She has also addressed the 29th and the 34th annual Scientific Conference of the Medical Association of The Bahamas on “Domestic Violence” and “Current Health Care Challenges” respectively, the Emergency Care Conference of the Department of Public Health on the “Principles of Emergency Medicine and Mass Casualty Management”, and the Department of Fisheries.

Additionally, she has been published in peer reviewed journals, winning the residents prize for her paper “EMS – A Year in Review”, and in the Annals of Emergency Medicine where she was published in collaboration with Doctors Ezenkwele and Green for the paper “Emergency Medicine in The Bahamas”.

As medical chief of staff, Burnett-Garraway is a member of the Executive Management Committee, the administrative body responsible for efficient and effective management of the day-to-day operations of the nation’s largest hospital.

In addition to direct patient care and on-call responsibilities as a consultant physician, in her new position she will also have oversight responsibility for the Physician and Allied Health Services of the hospital.

Burnett-Garraway is an accomplished musician, having played violin with the Bahamas National Symphony Orchestra, the Bahamas National Chamber Ensemble, and the ever popular Strings ‘n Tings Quartet.

She is married and has one daughter.