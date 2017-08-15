For some, desperate search for jobs a daily struggle

Alicia Williams, 41, a resident of Bains and Grants Town, is among the nearly 22,000 unemployed people in The Bahamas.

Williams told The Nassau Guardian yesterday that she is sometimes depressed because her ongoing job hunt often ends in disappointment.

Williams has no children but shares a home with her mother, brother and niece.

“Even when looking for a job sometimes it’s a turnoff because you are already not working and the [things] that you need, you have to find money to get these [things],” she said.

“And when you put your stuff in, it’s like ‘oh, we will call you’, but [no one is] calling you.

“It’s really depressing sometimes because you don’t have the money.

“But you have to find the money to get pictures, police record and different stuff, and if you aren’t working, where are you supposed to find the money from?”

Williams said she has been unemployed for almost three years.

She said she babysits and braids hair in order to bring in some form of income to her household.

“But I have a lot of nieces who just came out of school; they [are also] looking for jobs and stuff like that,” Williams added.

She said several of her neighbors are in the same position — jobless.

Williams said although she has her “side hustle”, it is still a struggle keeping up with her monthly expenses.

Before her long-standing unemployment status, Williams said, she worked as a cleaner.

She said she has no qualms about the type of job she is offered, as long as it’s something stable.

“I really don’t care, because every dollar could spend,” she said.

“I never met a dollar I didn’t like.”

The recent labour force survey showed a decline in unemployment from 11.6 percent to 9.9 percent nationally.

Unemployment in New Providence fell from 12.9 percent to 10.4 percent.

Unemployment in Grand Bahama declined from 13.3 percent to 12.4 percent.

The results provided data on the labor force as it existed during the period of April 24-30.

For those in need of jobs, unemployment is a most critical issue.

Barronique Thurston, 21, has been on and off the unemployment line since she graduated high school in 2014.

She lives in Yellow Elder with her grandmother, Daisy Armbrister, 80.

Thurston has two children, five and 10 months, with different fathers.

“I have some help, but it would be nice to have my own job to do it by myself,” she said.

Thurston has held a number of jobs in the service industry, but they have been temporary jobs.

She said she often goes on multiple interviews, even getting called back multiple times, but her job search continues.

“It’s very stressful because my son is going in grade one, so I have to find lunch [for him],” she said.

“And then there’s nursery for [the baby].

“I haven’t even gotten a book list yet, so I know that will be a different set of money I have to go find.”

She said although the childrens’ fathers assist with their needs, it’s not always enough.

“I want to be able to provide for them on my own,” Thurston said.

“I have some help, but it’s not the same.”

Thurston said the unemployment statistics mean nothing to her because she remains without a job.

She said her only concern is providing for her children.

Temporary jobs

For the first time, the Department of Statistics has presented temporary employment in a category called ‘vulnerable workers’.

According to the latest survey, there were 16,370 vulnerable workers in the labor force — 6,595 women and 9,775 men.

Of that figure, there were 8,910 vulnerable workers on New Providence and 4,055 vulnerable workers on Grand Bahama.

Adonise Joseph, 56, and her family are quite familiar with the vulnerable worker category.

Joseph, a resident of Palm Beach Street, lives with her adult daughter, grandson, niece, her niece’s husband and their three children.

Joseph said although her daughter is working, it is a temporary job and there is no guarantee that she will be employed in the months to come.

Joseph said she has not worked since 2003.

She said she has a foot injury that prohibits her from standing too long.

Her niece works at a hotel, but this additional source of income is still not enough to care for the entire household.

She said the family lives paycheck to paycheck with the rent already two months behind.

“It’s still [a] struggle,” Joseph said.

“It is not enough for us, so we try to make it.