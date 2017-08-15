Date:
Man, 30, on murder charge
ARTESIA DAVIS
Guardian Senior Reporter
Published: Aug 15, 2017

A 30-year-old man has been charged with murder over the shooting death of Keno Hepburn at a club.

Franklyn Johnson, of Whites Addition, appeared before Chef Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt yesterday charged with non-capital murder in connection with the August 7 incident at Firetrail Road.

Johnson was not required to enter a plea to the charge and has been remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

He makes his next court appearance on October 11 when it is expected that the matter will be transferred to the Supreme Court for trial by a voluntary bill of indictment.

Johnson’s lawyer, Domek Rolle, told the court that his client was an asthmatic and “approaching kidney failure”.

He also alleged that police corrupted the identification process while Johnson was held in the cells at the Wulff Road Police Station.

According to Rolle, police brought two women to his cell for the alleged purpose of identifying him.

Johnson and Stephen Robinson, 36, of Whites Addition, were also charged with causing grievous bodily harm to Hepburn on August 7.

Johnson and Robinson pleaded not guilty to the charges. Ferguson-Pratt remanded both men to prison on the charges and directed them to appear before Court 10 on September 13 for a fixture hearing.

 

 

 

 

