Former convict charged with armed robbery

A man who on appeal was acquitted of manslaughter in relation to the death of his alleged lover is back in custody on charges of attempted armed robbery and armed robbery.

Adrian Robinson, 49, of no fixed address, appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt yesterday charged with the attempted armed robbery of Troy Clarke on August 10.

Clarke was emptying his garbage when a gunman who allegedly demanded cash confronted him.

Robinson is also charged with the armed robberies of Talitha Wallace and Shervone Knowles, who were robbed at gunpoint of a total of $8 cash on July 27.

He is also accused of taking their cell phones that had a combined value of $596.

Robinson was not required to enter pleas to the charges and was remanded to prison.

He next returns to court on October 11.

In 2014, the appellate court quashed Robinson’s manslaughter conviction and 21-year sentence for the death of Veronica Knowles, 68.

Robinson claimed she died suddenly while they were having sex in her van in bushes in Long Island on July 12, 2010.

After he could not revive her, Robinson said he dragged her body about 11 feet off the roadway into nearby bushes.

By the time police found Knowles, maggots and land crabs had already taken her body.

She was scantily clad.

Robinson was originally charged with murder, but he was convicted of the alternative charge of manslaughter.