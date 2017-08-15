Forensic audits yet to start

Three months after announcing there will be forensic audits into certain government departments and programs, no forensic audit has yet gotten underway, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest confirmed yesterday.

Turnquest did not say when the audits will start, but said the government will not be dictated to by anyone on the timeframe of those exercises.

“We will not be dictated by the news cycle. We will be dictated by our priorities,” he said when asked about the audits.

The Minnis administration has committed to conducting “forensic audits” at Bank of The Bahamas (BOB), Urban Renewal, the former government’s hurricane relief program, and the Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI).

A forensic audit will also be carried out at the Post Office Savings Bank, it said.

Accounting firm Ernst & Young presented to Cabinet concerning the audits.

It is unclear whether other firms have also presented.

The government has yet to report on whether it has engaged any firm and what the forensic audits will cost taxpayers.

The Christie administration spent $900,000 in 2013 to conduct a forensic investigation into the National Insurance Board.

While Turnquest did not provide a figure, he insisted, “I am a different creature than the last guy.

“That means if I paid $1 million for an audit, it must have been something serious.”

He continued, “At the end of the day we are going to do what needs to be done to ensure that we have a true reflection of our expenditure, and the programs going forward more importantly.”

Asked whether the scope of the forensic audits remain the same, Turnquest said the government will continue to look at “everything and anything as we go through this process of trying to rationalize our cost and bring down the cost of government”.

“You know and I know there is only so much we can do on the revenue side without increasing taxes,” he noted.

“And so, the other side of the equation is obviously to contain our costs.

“A part of that means we review everything and anything.

“We eliminate discretionary spending; we eliminate wasteful spending; we look at contracting and all the rest of it — part of that necessarily means looking at the past.”

The government has said there will also be forensic audits on other departments and programs, and all ministers will conduct audits within their respective ministries, a process that has been ongoing for several weeks.

Regarding the audits, Turnquest said, “When I have something to report I will make sure that you are the second person to know.”