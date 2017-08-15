Pinder: New jobs report a hard sell

It is a hard sell to expect Bahamians to believe that unemployment dropped from 11.6 percent to 9.9 percent nationally, Bahamas Public Services Union (BPSU) President John Pinder asserted yesterday.

Pinder’s comments followed the release by the Department of Statistics of the Labour Force Survey showing a slight dip in joblessness during the period April 24-30.

Speaking to The Nassau Guardian, Pinder said, “To suggest to me that the unemployment rate has dropped is a hard sell to me.”

He said he is concerned about people who were hired temporarily who do not now have work.

“...Yes, to some extent you exchange your labor for a salary or a wage and so that is considered you are employed.

“But we are talking about sustainable employment where persons could now look forward to qualifying for lending institutions to increase their social life in terms of buying a home, buying a vehicle, being able to do social things with their families.

“Those are the types of employment our government must try to create, and so I don’t see that happening in our economy. “

For the first time, the department has presented temporary employment in a category called ‘vulnerable workers’.

According to the latest survey, there were 16,370 vulnerable workers in the labor force — 6,595 women and 9,775 men.

Of that figure, there were 8,910 vulnerable workers on New Providence and 4,055 vulnerable workers on Grand Bahama.

The survey revealed that the decline in unemployment was associated with hiring in the public service, the construction and hotel industries, and Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival.

Unemployment in New Providence fell from 12.9 percent to 10.4 percent.

Unemployment in Grand Bahama declined from 13.3 percent to 12.4 percent.

Although the survey was conducted to International Labour Organization (ILO) standards, Pinder insisted yesterday that he is not satisfied with the methods used to measure employment.

“In one week’s time you gather these statistics,” he said. “Are you kidding me?

“So there were some persons counted who were just doing the survey, who probably don’t have a job at this time. They were just counted as being employed.”

He added, “I certainly know it’s very difficult to tell me that the unemployment rate in Grand Bahama is [12.4] percent. Are you kidding me? I visit Grand Bahama twice a month. I can tell you those figures can’t be true.

“I guess persons in Grand Bahama have given up on trying to find employment.

“Grand Bahama is a ghost town.”

Pinder said the Minnis administration is now challenged with having to keep people employed.

“As a trade unionist our first job is to protect persons who have employment,” he said.

“So we have to see how best we can work with the government to ask the government to please find something for these people to do.

“It’s very hard to put these people back on the unemployment list if they can’t find something meaningful to do in the public service.”

Pinder said the government has to find new streams of revenue.

“They will have to be the pacesetter to create new industries,” he said.

The new government announced a hiring freeze in July.