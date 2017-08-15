Foulkes welcomes drop in joblessness

Minister of Labour Dion Foulkes said yesterday the government is pleased with the recent dip in unemployment, but noted that some of the people who were employed at the time of the survey are now out of work because they had temporary jobs at the time.

“The Ministry of Labour is pleased that the level of unemployment in the country has declined, particularly on the islands Grand Bahama and Abaco, two of our more populated islands,” Foulkes said in a statement.

“We are, however, mindful of the fact that the survey was conducted during the period April 24-30 2017, just a few weeks prior to the recent general election.

“Encouraged by the statistics gathered during the sampling period, which is reflective of the temporary and short-term jobs associated with the carnival and [the] general election, many of these employees, sadly, have since reverted to unemployed status and are seeking new opportunities in the labor market.”

The Department of Statistics Labour Force Survey revealed last week that unemployment in the country dropped from 11.6 percent to 9.9 percent nationally.

For the first time, the department presented temporary employment in a category called ‘vulnerable workers’.

Statisticians at the department have long acknowledged that contract workers and temporary workers for events such as the annual Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival impact unemployment trends.

According to the latest survey, there were 16,370 vulnerable workers in the labor force — 6,595 women and 9,775 men.

Of that figure, there were 8,910 vulnerable workers on New Providence and 4,055 vulnerable workers on Grand Bahama.

The survey showed that 21,880 people were listed as unemployed — 11,680 women and 10,200 men.

Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Bradley Roberts and PLP Senator Fred Mitchell said that the statistics prove the Christie administration’s policies were good for the economy and employment in The Bahamas.

Foulkes said the Minnis administration is planning to expand the National Training Agency to better respond to the needs of Bahamians.

“The government of The Bahamas is in discussions with the Inter-American Development Bank to finalize the implementation of the National Apprenticeship Program aimed at preparing hundreds of our young men and women to be trained to enter the job market,” he said.

Foulkes said job opportunities in The Bahamas are expected to increase with the full opening of Baha Mar in winter 2018, the opening of the Grand Lucayan Hotel on Grand Bahama, and an “increase in new businesses as a result of confidence in the new government”.

“The bold and innovative policies of the Minnis administration are designed to provide permanent and sustainable employment for our citizens,” he said.

“I am confident that during the next Labour Force Survey the results of our policies will cause the unemployment rate to be further reduced.”