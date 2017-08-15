Former NIB manager charged with extortion and bribery

A former manager at the National Insurance Board (NIB) has been accused of extortion and bribery over claims that she demanded $5,000 from a builder.

Prosecutors allege that while working as a manager at NIB, Selena Sweeting, 56, of Eastern Road, solicited a $5,000 bribe from Marvin Sean Rahming for assisting him in receiving business from NIB. On the extortion charge, Sweeting is also accused of demanding the same sum from Rahming in respect of her duties as a public officer.

Both offenses were allegedly committed between June 27 and July 14, 2017.

Sweeting, who was brought to court in handcuffs, pleaded not guilty to the charges at her arraignment before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt.

Sweeting was remanded to custody as the magistrate is unable to grant bail for the offenses. She was, however, advised of her right to seek bail in the Supreme Court.

Sweeting next returns to court on November 1 for the start of her trial.

Devard Francis represents Sweeting.