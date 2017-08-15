Allen criticizes former PM

Former Urban Renewal Co-Chair Algernon Allen yesterday called former Prime Minister Perry Christie’s comments on the arrests of three former Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) parliamentarians “disturbing and disappointing” and charged that Christie owes the country and the PLP a more detailed explanation on the concerns he has over the matter.

Allen said he is not satisfied with the former prime minister’s brief statement given in an interview with The Nassau Guardian.

He said Christie’s comments can be interrupted as throwing his former colleagues to the wolves.

In the interview with The Guardian, Christie said that he is “deeply concerned” about the arrests of the PLPs, but is working on the assumption that “justice will prevail”.

Allen, who called into the Love 97 talk show “Issues of the Day” with host Wendall Jones, said “Groupings of people have condemned the treatment of his (Christie’s) colleagues in the way they were taken before the courts.”

When asked by Jones if he found Christie’s comments “disappointing”, Allen said, “Most disturbing. Most disappointing.

“That is why I am utterly convinced that this cannot be his position. This cannot be his position. I refuse to accept that because I know differently.

“But I say this though, that I may know differently but certainly he has the responsibility.

“He cannot be seen to be taking a position where he is, certainly interpreted, as throwing his colleagues to the wolves, throwing them under the bus or leading them into the hands of what many see as a frightening form of vigilantism in the pursuit of these cases.

“I leave it there and wait for the next chapter.”

Last week, PLP Leader Philip Brave Davis said while the arrests and subsequent arraignments have hurt the party, those arrests will do even more damage to the country’s image.

Christie was asked whether he shares this view.

“Brave Davis is leader of the PLP now,” Christie said.

“I didn’t want to conflict or contradict or whatever with him...Yes, I’m deeply concerned about developments in our country. I’m paying close attention to developments in our country, but that is what it is right now.”

Allen said Christie must share more than concerns, but comments that “would detail the nature of those concerns”.

“So he does owe this country an explanation,” Allen said.

“He certainly cannot be taking a position which flies in the face of persons like Bishop Neil Ellis or the archbishop, Drexel Gomez.

“These men of religion took a moral position in respect of the treatment of persons generally and these people in particular.”

Both Ellis and Gomez have expressed concern over the “inhumane” treatment of former PLP MP Shane Gibson, who had injured his foot before his arrest.

Gibson was charged with multiple counts of extortion and bribery on August 3.

Former PLP Cabinet Minister Kenred Dorsett was charged with multiple counts of extortion and bribery on July 13.

Frank Smith, a former PLP MP and former head of the Public Hospitals Authority, was charged with bribery and extortion on July 21.

PLP Senator Fred Mitchell has said the party is considering holding a “mass gathering” of supporters on August 26 in protest of the recent arrests and alleged “mistreatment” of Gibson, Dorsett and Smith.

Davis has also warned that PLPs will soon be called upon to demonstrate due to the Minnis administration’s “witch hunts”.