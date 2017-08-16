Town meeting on landfill tonight

Amid ongoing concern about the New Providence Landfill, which has been categorized as an “urgent public health hazard”, government officials will update the public at a town meeting tonight about the steps that will be taken to mitigate the threat, Health Minister Dr. Duane Sands said yesterday.

In April, the Pan American Health Organization conducted an assessment of the landfill and concluded that, while the March 5 fire at the site that burned for nearly one month was an “acute health risk”, the landfill itself is an “urgent public health hazard” and presents a “chronic health risk” for workers at the site and surrounding communities.

Speaking to reporters outside the Office of the Parliament, Sands said, “Because there is no active, major fire, there have been no acute health challenges.

“However, you may recall that the Pan American Health Organization made some recommendations in terms of surveying and sampling persons that have been exposed to the contamination in the air, and so we will be giving an update on that study to let people know where that stands.

“Obviously, I don’t want to pre-empt that discussion right now.

“The other thing that I believe the public will be interested in hearing is where do we go from here, and how do we ensure that the public is protected.”

PAHO consultants visited The Bahamas April 4–7 after the Christie administration requested the organization’s support to provide advice and outline the response needed in relation to the risk to human health from the most recent fire at the landfill.

The fire came horrifyingly close to homes in Jubilee Gardens, which is in close proximity to the landfill.

After the fire erupted, government officials urged residents to evacuate the area as dozens of defense force officers and fire fighters battled the blaze.

PAHO recommended that health assessments be performed on residents of Jubilee Gardens and Victoria Gardens, as well as workers at the landfill.

The town meeting is scheduled for Garvin Tynes Primary School at 7 p.m. on Alexandria Boulevard.