Dame Joan lashes back at Mitchell

Former Court of Appeal President Dame Joan Sawyer said yesterday that Senator Fred Mitchell is “beneath my contempt” and added that, for all his belief in his brilliance, she would not “lower herself” to go “against him to even ask for damages”.

“I don’t usually call his name, but he fascinates me because he is so educated,” said Dame Joan on the “The Nahaja Black Show” on Sports Radio ZSR 103.5 FM.

“And he is so brilliant. He must be the most brilliant man on the planet, because he actually knew the constitution so well. I assumed he knew it so well that he was able to burn it under the tree.

“So, he must know the contents better than I do, because I am just a — what did he say? I am not intellectually acute, so I don’t have the intellectual acuity to understand the constitution.

“I have to read it, and keep reading it, and reading it, and keep studying it to see what it means.

“But a brilliant man like that knows what it means.”

Last week, Dame Joan accused Senior Pastor of Mount Tabor Baptist Church Bishop Neil Ellis and retired Anglican Archbishop Drexel Gomez of seeking to divide The Bahamas when they expressed strong concerns over the “inhumane” treatment of former Minister of Labour Shane Gibson during his arraignment earlier this month.

She said if the clergymen are not going to speak the word of God, they should “shut up”, and they ought to be men of peace and speak of God’s salvation, not politics.

In response, Mitchell called Dame Joan’s assertions “outrageous” and said she should be ignored.

The senator also charged that she had gone “beyond the pale”, likening her comments to what he said is the Free National Movement’s (FNM) mantra that PLPs and others should remain silent, “and must simply accept whatever nonsense is thrown at them”.

Unfair influence

Returning to the “The Nahaja Black Show” yesterday, Dame Joan admonished that pre-trial public commentary on the three former PLP parliamentarians awaiting trial over bribery and extortion charges could adversely influence the cases.

She explained that this is the basis on which she spoke out against Ellis and Gomez.

She insisted that the law should be allowed to take its course, saying that cannot happen if “every Tom, Dick and Harry, and even learned clergymen get involved even before the process is properly before the court”.

Dame Joan recalled that last September the Court of Appeal ordered a retrial of Kofhe Goodman, the man convicted of killing 11-year-old Marco Archer, after finding that the magnitude of adverse pre-trial publicity and the misconduct of Goodman’s trial lawyer, Geoffrey Farquharson, made the trial unfair.

She said she did not speak out against the clergymen because she expects anyone to be charged, but simply as a warning to “stop before it gets too late” and the trials are unfairly influenced.

“I don’t hold any brief for anybody,” she said.

“I try to remember that I am supposed to be considering justice – what is right for everybody.”

To those who have criticized her, Dame Joan said, “I find that God is a very, very good God, and he is also all-knowing and all-powerful, and he is everywhere, and he uses, sometimes, a donkey to bring the truth to a prophet.

“I am willing to be used as a donkey to bring truth to The Bahamas, because you cannot sit on your laurels and believe that you can see wrong going on and be quiet, and that God will not call you to account.

“My difficulty with the clergymen was that neither of those learned gentlemen, those eminent gentlemen, said a word when [former Minister of the Environment] Kenred Dorsett was arrested and handcuffed, or when even [former Senator] Frank Smith was arrested and handcuffed, but they were trying to make it appear that the police were brutal and unkind in their treatment of Mr. Gibson, which, from what his own lawyer said, was the reverse of the truth.”

To Mitchell, she added, “I wouldn’t even deign, I wouldn’t lower myself to even go against him to even ask for damages.

“He is beneath my contempt.”

Gomez said last Friday that he agreed with Ellis about the “inhumane” treatment of Gibson out of a “human interest” and not a political one.

Gibson had a foot injury, his attorney Anthony McKinney said the day of the arraignment.

He did not have crutches for his arraignment.

He hopped up the court steps as police escorted him.

But when he arrived at the Nassau Street Police Station ahead of his arraignment, he had crutches.

He also used them after the arraignment.