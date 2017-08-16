Roberts: Foulkes further vindicates PLP on jobs

Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Bradley Roberts said yesterday that Labour Minister Dion Foulkes’ recent statement on the slight dip in joblessness during the period April 24-–30 further vindicates the PLP.

In a statement to the press on Monday, Foulkes said the government was “pleased that the level of unemployment in the country has declined,” but noted that some of the people who were employed at the time of the survey are now out of work because they had temporary jobs.

Foulkes also listed several initiatives the government has planned in order to boost employment in the country.

In a statement of his own, Roberts insisted that Foulkes’ outlined initiatives were “nothing more than a wholesale adoption of the pro-growth policies of the Christie administration, where the heavy lifting established a firm and solid foundation of progress on which to build”.

Roberts said, “The FNM labor minister further vindicates the PLP government.

“After all of the campaign bluster about how the PLP was a failure and bold promises of change, not one new or original policy or program was advanced. What a shame.”

The Department of Statistics Labour Force Survey revealed last week that unemployment in the country dropped from 11.6 percent to 9.9 percent nationally.

For the first time, the department presented temporary employment in a category called “vulnerable workers”.

According to the latest survey, there were 16,370 vulnerable workers in the labor force — 6,595 women and 9,775 men.

Of that figure, there were 8,910 vulnerable workers on New Providence and 4,055 vulnerable workers on Grand Bahama.

Among the initiatives highlighted by Foulkes were the government’s plan to expand the National Training Agency and its plan to implement a National Apprenticeship Program in partnership with the Inter-American Development Bank.

Foulkes also pointed to the pending opening of the additional hotels at Baha Mar; the reopening of the Grand Lucayan hotel on Grand Bahama; and the expansion of the employability component of the Citizen Security and Justice Program for more job opportunities in the labor market.

Roberts asserted yesterday that all of the programs listed by Foulkes are PLP-inspired.

He said, “These PLP-inspired programs are in fact bold and innovative policies that are designed to provide permanent and sustainable employment for our citizens as the labor minister rightly pointed out, vindicating the PLP government yet again.

“The caveat for success rests with the FNM government’s ability to execute these programs without dropping the ball and botching these programs as the opposition leader, [Philip Brave] Davis, pointed out to House members during the budget debate.

“It is unfortunate that the FNM has started its tenure of governance on a losing wicket by sabotaging the national economy through, among other decisions, talking down the economy, massive tax concessions to the rich, unnecessary and excessive borrowing and conducting mass firings while blaming all of their ill-advised actions on the PLP.

“The FNM still suffers from a credibility problem.”