Man sentenced to 30 months for gun possession

A man who said he bought a gun after surviving two attempts on his life was yesterday sentenced to 30 months in prison.

Police arrested Durrell Hanna, 23, of Hospital Lane, on August 11 after they found him with a loaded .380 pistol in his waist.

According to the prosecutor, Sergeant Berlin Smith, officers from the mobile unit went to the area of South Street and Hospital Lane after receiving a tip from an informant.

The officers saw Hanna, who matched a description given by the caller, and searched him, Smith said. They removed the .380 pistol, which was loaded with five bullets, from his waist.

When interviewed by police, Hanna said that he bought the gun two years ago from a friend and had kept it for his protection, Smith told the court.

Hanna, who did not have a lawyer, asked Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt not to judge him by his appearance. His hair was unkempt and his pants were baggy.

Hanna insisted that he was not involved in gang activity and only had the gun because he had been stabbed on “two different occasions”.

According to Hanna, he was stabbed in the head in one incident and his lungs had been punctured in the other.

Hanna said, “I almost died.”

The magistrate noted Hanna’s previous “misfortunes”, but emphasized that he had compounded the problem by breaking the law.

She said that, while Hanna intended to protect himself, she had seen many cases where people were killed with their own weapons.

Ferguson-Pratt noted Hanna’s cooperation with police, his early guilty plea and his lack of antecedents.

However, she said, an aggravating feature of the case was that Hanna “was in a densely populated area of the inner city with a loaded firearm”.

She sentenced him to two concurrent terms of 30 months for possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.