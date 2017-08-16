No additional resources for statistics dept. right now

The Department of Statistics will have to wait until the government’s fiscal situation improves in order to receive the resources it needs, Labour Minister Dion Foulkes indicated yesterday.

According to the department’s acting director, Leona Wilson, due to "constrained physical resources”, the department is unable to produce more frequent labor force surveys.

Wilson said the department’s staff is limited.

When asked about the government’s plans to address these concerns, Foulkes said this will not be possible, due to the government’s budget constraints.

“In the United States and Europe, they do monthly figures,” he noted.

“… Unfortunately, for us to do that here, we will have to do exactly what they are asking for.

“We will have to give an additional amount of additional staff.

“The government now is hard-pressed in terms of our financial commitments.

“We want to avoid another downgrade at all cost.

“If we begin to add people onto the government payroll, it would not be favorable for us with the international rating agencies.

“One of the reasons why we were downgraded... under the last administration is because they opened up the doors to massive employment in the government service.”

Foulkes said, for now, the Department of Statistics will have to wait.

In the Speech from the Throne, the Minnis administration outlined its plans for public sector reform and improved fiscal management.

As a part of this, the government pledged to give the Department of Statistics the resources and autonomy to improve the "timeliness" and "reliability" of information provided to the public.

In the 2016/2017 budgetary period, the Christie administration allocated $3.1 million to the department.

The government has provided an additional $79,000 to the department ($3,179,900) for the 2017/2018 period.

The Department of Statistics is responsible for issuing unemployment, labor force, gross domestic product growth numbers and poverty rates, among other statistics.

It has been subjected to some criticisms over its labor force survey not providing a true reflection of unemployment trends, due to fluctuations in temporary jobs around the times the surveys have been taken.