Cousins admit public sex

Two cousins have admitted having sex with each other in public.

Anischa Percentie, 26, and Layton Clarke, 46, changed their pleas to guilty on Monday at the expected start of their trial before Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain.

The pair was arrested after a video of them having sex on a public street went viral on social media. The incident occurred on April 15.

People who viewed the incident assumed that Percentie was a sexual assault victim.

However, this perception was debunked by Percentie’s guilty plea and the decision of investigators to charge her.

Swain placed both convicts on probation for two years. If they get into any problems during this period, they would have to serve a six month sentence at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Christina Galanos represented Percentie and Glendon Rolle appeared for Clarke.