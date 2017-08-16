Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

Cousins admit public sex
ARTESIA DAVIS
Guardian Senior Reporter
artesia@nasguard.com

Published: Aug 16, 2017

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

Two cousins have admitted having sex with each other in public.

Anischa Percentie, 26, and Layton Clarke, 46, changed their pleas to guilty on Monday at the expected start of their trial before Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain.

The pair was arrested after a video of them having sex on a public street went viral on social media. The incident occurred on April 15.

People who viewed the incident assumed that Percentie was a sexual assault victim.

However, this perception was debunked by Percentie’s guilty plea and the decision of investigators to charge her.

Swain placed both convicts on probation for two years. If they get into any problems during this period, they would have to serve a six month sentence at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Christina Galanos represented Percentie and Glendon Rolle appeared for Clarke.

Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 

 

Today's Front Page

  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper

  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.

Quick Links