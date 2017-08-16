Miller surprised by Allen’s criticism of Christie

Former Tall Pines MP Leslie Miller said yesterday he was “flabbergasted” by former Urban Renewal Co-Chair Algernon Allen’s “disparaging” comments regarding remarks made by former Prime Minister Perry Christie pertaining to the arraignments of three former Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) parliamentarians.

Allen suggested Christie’s comments were too soft in that he did not come out in support of the PLPs. He said he found Christie’s comments disturbing and disappointing.

Miller told The Nassau Guardian, “I was surprised and flabbergasted.

“Something had to touch his (Allen’s) last nerve for him to come out as he did.

He was just grossly, grossly disappointed and he made it known.”

Miller said he can’t imagine what led Allen to “come out publically, call a radio talk show and refute in a drastic sense what Christie had to say and express his bitter disappointment”.

“Something really had to tick Allen off the wrong way for him to speak those disparaging remarks concerning his good friend,” Miller said.

“Something really had to get on his last nerve because if there is one human being [Christie] can depend on through thick and thin, it’s Algernon Allen.

“I was really surprised. I was shocked.”

Miller would not comment on whether Christie’s comments were too soft or if Allen’s remarks were warranted.

“They are both lawyers and they have their views,” Miller said.

In an interview with The Nassau Guardian, Christie said he is “deeply concerned” about the arrests of former Minister of the Environment Kenred Dorsett, former Minister of Labour Shane Gibson and former PLP Senator Frank Smith.

The former prime minister said he is working on the assumption that “justice will prevail”.

On Monday, Allen called into the Love 97 talk show “Issues of the Day” with host Wendall Jones and said Christie owes the country and the PLP a more detailed explanation on the concerns he has over the matter.

Allen said Christie’s comments can be interpreted as throwing his former colleagues to the wolves, “throwing them under the bus, or leading them into the hands of what many see as a frightening form of vigilantism in the pursuit of these cases”.

Miller said, “I was astounded when I read it this morning.

“I don’t know what to say.”

Miller said it is clear that Allen felt Christie’s remarks were not “forceful enough”.

“As far as he was concerned, he not only threw [them] under the bus, he might have been driving the bus,” Miller said.