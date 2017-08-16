Date:
sub_save_img

Ex-NIB manager gets $8,000 bail

  • Selena Sweeting.

ARTESIA DAVIS
Guardian Senior Reporter
Published: Aug 16, 2017

A former manager at the National Insurance Board (NIB) was freed on bail hours after she was arraigned on corruption charges before a magistrate on Monday, her lawyer confirmed yesterday.

Supreme Court Justice Gregory Hilton granted Selena Sweeting, 56, $8,000 bail.

She is required to sign in at the Elizabeth Estates Police Station once a month, Devard Francis said.

Social media commentators wrongly suggested Sweeting had not received an expedited bail hearing like the former parliamentarians who were also recently charged with extortion and bribery.

Prosecutors allege that while working as a manager at NIB, Sweeting, of Eastern Road, solicited a $5,000 bribe from Marvin Sean Rahming for assisting him in receiving business from NIB.

On the extortion charge, Sweeting is also accused of demanding the same sum from Rahming in respect of her duties as a public officer.

Both offenses were allegedly committed between June 27 and July 14, 2017.

Sweeting has denied the charges. She returns to court on November 1 for the start of her trial.

