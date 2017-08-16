Govt may write off festival sponsorship

The $650,000 the Christie administration sponsored for the Caribbean Muzik Festival nearly two years ago could be determined a write-off, according to Minister of Tourism Dionisio D'Aguilar.

D’Aguilar said he was still weighing the options and needed to do a bit more digging, but was minded to consider the seed money a loss as it would take considerable time, resources and finances to recoup the funds.

The event was scheduled for October 28 to 31, 2015.

The minister said the Muzik Festival saga is one of many issues on which the Free National Movement (FNM) was left holding the bag.

When asked what the ministry intends to do — recoup the funds, seek to have the organizers hold up their obligation and put on the festival or consider it a loss — D’Aguilar said, “Obviously the Treasury has paid this money.

“We have not received value for money spent.

“I am still exploring the options on what can be done.

“It seems as if commitments were made to these people to come; they performed; some of the musicians turned up; people committed to deliver.

“I think there is one vendor, if memory serves me correctly, who was paid money and who never delivered.

“I don’t know what the ministry has done.

“I need to dig a little deeper and find out what the ministry has done to try and recoup that money.

“I mean this is on the list of many things that the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) left for us.”

Pressed for his leanings, D’Aguilar said, “I am a businessman, so the reality is the people that have the money, it is very, very hard to force them to repay.

“So, you could put a lot of energy and you could expend a lot of money, but at the end of the day they’re private businesses in their country that have gone with the wind.”

Former Minister of Tourism Obie Wilchcombe repeatedly said the organizers must deliver, but a new date was never set for the festival, despite the organizers asserting that they had proposed several to the Ministry of Tourism.

D’Aguilar said the “clash of personalities” between his predecessor and former festival director Alfred Sears lent to the festival falling apart.

“Now, I don’t know why that dynamic caused that festival to fall apart, but it seems as if the Ministry of Tourism — this is what I am told — pulled the carpet under it at the very last minute and it fell apart, so...these are previous people [and] you need to speak to Mr. Wilchcombe and Mr. Sears and find out what happened, and why did it fail,” he said.

“But it seems as if there were personality problems and there were issues there that caused it, and unfortunately we lost the money — it seems as if we lost the money, I don’t know.”

In November 2016, the Caribbean Music Festival (2000) Limited said in a statement issued by its attorney, Obi Pindling, that it can account for every penny of the sponsorship money received by the Ministry of Tourism for the Muzik Festival.

The statement indicated that the money received from the ministry was deposited into the company’s (specially assigned and Central bank-approved) bank account in Nassau, and on which all three of the company’s directors — Michael Tomlinson, Alfred Sears and Desmond Edwards — were joint signatories.

At the time, the company said it intends to fulfill the stated terms and the spirit of the host country agreement entered into to put on the festival and it was with “deep regret” that the internal affairs of the company and the Ministry of Tourism “contentiously” found their way to the pubic domain.

The matter gained more public attention when Wilchcombe, responding to Nassau Guardian questions, said Sears must provide answers on why the main events of the festival still had not happened.

Sears resigned as a director in December 2015, two months after the festival was to happen.

He has said he was a minority shareholder, but Wilchcombe claims he was the lead person and had a “responsibility to ensure that his team and the men he worked with deliver”.