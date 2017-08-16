BPL firings loom

The Bahamas Electrical Workers Union (BEWU) will learn today which employees will lose their jobs in relation to a missing money probe at Bahamas Power and Light (BPL), The Nassau Guardian understands.

It will come as the government and the BPL board now have in hand an audit into the accounts department conducted by Ernst and Young, which was called in to investigate the reported theft of more than $2 million.

BPL’s human resources department is expected to have several meetings with employees today in relation to the matter that has created unease in some areas at the company and has led to suspensions.

The Guardian understands that BPL officials met with the unions yesterday, but the unions did not receive the audit, details of which currently remain a secret.

The audit reportedly outlines exactly how much money has gone missing and areas in which controls need to be tightened.

At least three employees are expected to lose their jobs today, sources claimed yesterday.

Police announced in May that an investigation was launched into the alleged theft of a large amount of money at BPL.

Back in May, BEWU President Paul Maynard said he called for a forensic audit to be carried out at BPL. He said he made the recommendation at a BPL meeting.

BPL officials did not speak to the issue at the time, only calling it a human resources issue.

Maynard has warned that there would be dark days ahead if the company does not properly investigate the matter.

After revelations were made about the missing money, Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis, who had ministerial responsibility for BPL, said he did not know about the matter.

At the time, Davis said, “I am not aware of it, only what I heard after the election, that two persons may have been suspended...I made some enquiries, but right now I don’t [want to speculate].

“So I’ll see how the investigation goes and, if necessary, comment at that time.”

Sources inside BPL said officials believe the reported theft occurred during payments to various vendors.

BPL is managed by the U.S.-based PowerSecure, but remains a publicly-owned entity.

It has persistently come into the spotlight over its inability to provide consistent power supply to the islands of The Bahamas.

It recently received a $1.1 million bonus, a matter that has fueled criticism of the former government, which made the decision.

Any firings at BPL, and any prosecutions in relation to the reported theft, would place the company further in the spotlight and would be a part of an overall effort by the Minnis administration to address corruption-related matters in public entities where they are found to exist.

Police have not advised on the outcome of their investigation into this matter, which has been closely watched by some in the weeks since it was reported.