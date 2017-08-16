Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

Breaking News:

Three fired after BPL audit

  • Astrid Bodie (center) said BEWU will protest. AHVIA J. CAMPBELL


Published: Aug 16, 2017

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

Three employees of Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) were terminated today following a forensic audit at the company.

The workers include an accounts payable clerk, an accounts filing clerk and a financial assistant.

Secretary General of Bahamas Electrical Workers Union (BEWU) Astrid Bodie consoled the individuals after they were terminated.

“I will let you know right now we are not going to go quietly into the night,” Bodie said.

“These are our members that we are fighting for and we want fair play in the workplace.”

BEWU members said they will protest the terminations in the near future.

Ernst and Young was contracted to conduct the audit.

 

 

Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 

 

Today's Front Page

  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper

  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.

Quick Links