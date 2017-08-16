Three fired after BPL audit

Three employees of Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) were terminated today following a forensic audit at the company.

The workers include an accounts payable clerk, an accounts filing clerk and a financial assistant.

Secretary General of Bahamas Electrical Workers Union (BEWU) Astrid Bodie consoled the individuals after they were terminated.

“I will let you know right now we are not going to go quietly into the night,” Bodie said.

“These are our members that we are fighting for and we want fair play in the workplace.”

BEWU members said they will protest the terminations in the near future.

Ernst and Young was contracted to conduct the audit.