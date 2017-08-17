Wilchcombe: Angry new date wasn’t set for festival

Former Minister of Tourism Obie Wilchcombe said yesterday he was “angry and disappointed” that the organizers of the Caribbean Muzik Festival did not fulfill their obligation to hold the event, insisting that despite repeated meetings both sides could never come to an agreement on a new date.

Dionisio D’Aguilar, the new minister of tourism, has said he is considering whether to write off as a loss the $650,000 in sponsorship the Christie administration expended on a festival whose main events never happened.

Speaking to the matter again yesterday, Wilchcombe said, “The arguments and the disagreements happened when we didn’t have the event. We were embarrassed and I was angry.

“I was angry at the fact that the event was not staged.”

He added, “Hindsight is 20/20 and you learn from your errors.

“I think we will all learn from the mistakes that were made.”

D'Aguilar said while he is still weighing the options, he is minded to consider the seed money a loss, as it would take considerable time, resources and finances to recoup the funds.

Asked what he feels should be done, Wilchcombe said that decision rests with the current minister.

But he said whatever decision the minister makes on the matter, he will support it.

When asked why the festival was never subsequently put on as promised, Wilchcombe said he had hoped a date would be set following several discussions, but “we could never sit and agree to a date”.

He said the request for additional funding from the ministry was also an issue, as it did not feel inclined to provide more funds.

The event was scheduled for October 28 to 31, 2015.

As minister, Wilchcombe repeatedly said the organizers must deliver, but a new date was never set for the festival, despite the organizers asserting that they had proposed several to the Ministry of Tourism.

Wilchcombe said despite the unfortunate outcome he believes the festival had great potential.

He encouraged the Ministry of Tourism to keep exploring and creating unique cultural experiences for visitors to come to The Bahamas.

D’Aguilar said the Muzik Festival saga is one of many issues on which the Free National Movement administration was left holding the bag.

He also said the “clash of personalities” between Wilchcombe and former festival director Alfred Sears lent to the festival falling apart.

But Wilchcombe denied that there was any personal conflict between himself and Sears.

“I had no personal conflict with Mr. Sears in reference to the project at all,” he said.

“It was only subsequent to its cancelation we disagreed on certain matters.

“The reality is at the initial time of the cancellation we were told that it was logistically caused by some vendors in the United States, but we were unaware.

“As far as I am concerned, the ministry did what it was supposed to have done.

“My team worked on it feverishly and we supported it to ensure its success.”