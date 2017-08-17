Collie acknowledges no major policy moves for new govt yet

Reflecting on the Minnis administration’s first three months in office, Free National Movement Chairman Sidney Collie said while the government has not introduced “any earth-shattering policy initiatives” to date, it must be given time to “get into the trenches” over the next few months before key planks of the party’s manifesto begin to take form at a policy level.

"What I see is the government trying to stabilize the ship of the state and during that six months I fully expect the prime minister and his Cabinet colleagues to formulate and chart, and lay out for the Bahamian people the way ahead for the first half [of this] term,” Collie said.

"As a matter of fact, if the prime minister decides he is going to have a mid-year budget review and presentation, I will be expecting at that time to see some new initiatives.

"Right now, I do not expect any new initiatives.

“I am quite happy with the government getting into the trenches and clearing out the cobwebs; making sure the way is clear ahead for the economy to be focused on; for foreign direct investment; for trade missions around the world; for implementation of some of the planks in our manifesto.

"But I am not disappointed after three months that there are no earth-shattering accomplishments.”

Friday will mark the FNM’s first 100 days in office.

In contrast to the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) five years ago, the FNM did not outline what it would do in its first 100 days in office.

When parliamentarians return from their summer break in mid-September, the government is expected to introduce legislation to create an independent Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), as well as a package of anti-corruption bills.

One of the FNM’s key campaign promises was repealing value-added tax (VAT) on certain key items and services.

In opposition, Dr. Hubert Minnis, now prime minister, said an FNM government would repeal VAT on breadbasket items as well as on all baby and children’s clothing, electricity, water, health coverage and insurance.

Upon coming to office, the government said it will delay its plans due to extensive borrowing needed to cover its obligations.

The government has said it intends to fulfill its VAT promise.

Collie said the government has the support of the people, who understand the realities and constraints it faces.

“I have had the privilege to speak with a couple of the ministers, including the minister of finance and deputy prime minister, and I believe in what he says — that in the next budget cycle the promise of looking at some very fundamental planks of the VAT tax will be addressed,” he said.

"I expect it to be addressed and I believe him when he says he believes at that time the country will be in a better position to roll back some of those taxes, because the revenue streams for the country will be better set up and more realistic.

"So, I am expecting, based on what the [deputy] prime minister has said to me publicly and said to me privately, that those measures will be dealt with in the next budget cycle.”

In the PLP’s Charter for Governance, there were 14 pledges it said it planned to complete in 100 days.

Key among them was the promise to outline a plan to lower the cost of power in The Bahamas; renew the nation’s commitment to National Health Insurance; institute a mortgage relief plan in conjunction with private lenders, create the Ministry of Grand Bahama, and launch key elements of Project Safe Bahamas and Operation Cease Fire, among several others.