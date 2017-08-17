Convict gets 20 years for killing man who tried to ‘rape’ him

A handyman yesterday received a 20-year prison sentence for the brutal stabbing death of a man he claimed tried to rape him.

Senior Supreme Court Justice Vera Watkins sentenced Lamar Albury in connection with the 2015 killing of banker Devince Smith.

He has 18 years and 10 months remaining on his sentence, as the time spent on remand has been deducted from the 20 years.

Albury, 27, claimed that Smith picked him up to do some painting at his condominium on St. Alban’s Drive on December 19, 2015.

Albury alleges that after offering him a drink of Hennessey, Smith showed him some porn before trying to hold him down.

Albury said that he stabbed Smith in self defense. Smith was stabbed 33 times and his throat was slit.

Albury turned himself in to police on January 4, 2016, two weeks after the fatal stabbing, and confessed.

Watkins said, “While I take note of the excessive amount of injuries inflicted on Smith, I am mindful of the fact that the jury found that the infliction of 33 wounds to Smith’s head, neck, torso and upper extremities were justified.”

Watkins noted that Albury had engaged in acts of “domestic violence” in a previous relationship, but pointed out that he had no other convictions of causing bodily harm.

Watkins said, “One of the peculiar features of this case is that the case for the prosecution rested on the statement made by Albury after he turned himself in to police.

“The incident occurred within the confines of Smith’s home. There were no witnesses to the incident. In order to prove its case the prosecution had to rely on Albury’s account of what took place.

“The jury rejected the allegations of murder and convicted Albury of manslaughter by reason of provocation.

“Therefore, it is reasonable to conclude that the jury was satisfied that there were extenuating circumstances which caused Albury to act in the manner that he did.”

Michael Hanna represented Albury and Cordell Frazier appeared for the Crown.