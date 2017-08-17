Date:
Education theft trial delayed
ARTESIA DAVIS
Guardian Senior Reporter
Published: Aug 17, 2017

The trial of a former chief clerk at the Ministry of Education who is accused of doctoring overtime records for a coworker has been adjourned until next week.

Paulette Wilson, 59, is accused of falsifying overtime records for Andrew Bridgewater, a security guard, from October 9, 2015 to March 18, 2016, resulting in him being overpaid $6,657.12.

Wilson, 59, of Coral Harbour, and Bridgewater, 60, of Glendale Subdivision, appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney in June charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit falsification of accounts and one count of false pretenses.

Bridgewater pleaded guilty and has been sentenced to one year in prison.

Before criminal charges were filed, Bridgewater remained on the job and his salary was being garnished.

Wilson’s trial was supposed to start before McKinney yesterday.

However, the magistrate was not in so the case was adjourned to August 22.

