AG’s office lets five consultants go

Five consultants were dismissed from the Office of the Attorney General at the end of July as a result of a needs assessment, Attorney General Carl Bethel confirmed yesterday.

Their names were revealed in a staff notice from Undersecretary in the AG’s office Cecilia Strachan.

That notice was sent to the media yesterday by former Deputy Director of Bahamas Information Services Elcott Coleby.

It said, “Unfortunately, I have sad news to impart as today is the last working day for some of our colleagues.”

It then listed the names of the disengaged people: Donald Smith, Gordon Soles, Donna Smith, John Carey and Cyndi Williams-Rahming.

When contacted for comment on the matter, Bethel said, “We did a needs assessment where there was duplication, two people essentially doing the same job.

“We determined we weren’t going to pay twice for the same services.

“Unfortunately, there were also some other issues that we thought had to be clarified.

“If anybody feels that they have been sorely treated, or whatever, they have their recourse.

“But there was certainly nothing more than a needs assessment and basically that we didn’t want to be paying twice for the same things...”

Bethel added: “There is no targeting of anybody, and one need only look at the list of consultants to see some rather prominent names there that are not necessarily prominent in terms of where I came from politically, if you want to look at it that way.

“This has got nothing to do with that.”

These dismissals or termination of consultants’ contracts follow similar action in some other areas of the public service in recent weeks.

During his first national address, Prime Minister Dr. Minnis announced that the government will cut expenditure of its various ministries by 10 percent, institute a hiring freeze and not renew any contract for emoluments that exceed $100,000 a year.