$4 mil. upgrade for primary school

The $4 million “transformation” project of Stephen Dillet Primary School, Wulff Road, will result in a one-week delay in the school’s opening for students, said Education Minister Jeffrey Lloyd yesterday.

Lloyd was speaking to the media following a tour of the school’s property with Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis and his delegation.

“The school will be ready here at Stephen Dillet,” Lloyd said.

“We have just been advised by the contractor that there might be a delay of one week for the students to arrive, and that is primarily not because the school won’t be finished in terms of construction, but rather because there is new furniture and supplies and equipment that will also be installed here to supplement some of the older equipment that is going to be returned.

“So we expect that the teachers are going to return on the 4th of September, when school ordinarily would have opened, and then the students would come the following week, September 11.

“The school is going to be ready.”

According to Lloyd, the scope of works includes expanding the student lunch area, rebuilding bathrooms, creating new bathroom spaces, and more.

There will be 29 classrooms in addition to administrative offices, library spaces, resource centers, a multimedia room, and music facilities.

“This is a complete transformation for this space,” Lloyd said.

“In addition, we are also going to have two preschool classrooms here that will accommodate approximately 40 students.

“Of course the space is going to be 100 percent Wi-Fi so that we will be able to facilitate the government’s intention of introducing iPads to preschool students, which will be facilitated here.”

During the budget debate, Lloyd announced that the government will launch an electronic tablet pilot program in two preschools beginning in September.

He said the program will be expanded as soon as possible to include more schools.

The pilot program will cost $2 million.

When asked yesterday about the cost of the renovations at Stephen Dillet Primary, the education minister insisted, “This is not just repairs; we are talking about transformation.

“We are talking about upgrades to the tune of $4 million.

“And we are happy that there is a Bahamian main contractor and a great deal of Bahamian subcontractors who have been employed, and who are going to finish this project in record time.

“It would have ordinarily taken approximately six-and-a-half, seven months; it will be completed in less than four months.”

He added, “I would estimate about 75 percent, maybe 80 percent of the work, has already been done.”

The full cost of school repairs throughout the country remains unclear.

Last month, the minister said the figure may exceed the $8 million allocated.

Bahamas Union of Teachers President Belinda Wilson, who was also on yesterday’s tour, said the union will be keeping a close eye on what’s going on at schools across the country.

She commended the government on the work at Stephen Dillet Primary, but said there are other schools that also need an overhaul.

She said, “I am so happy that Stephen Dillet, one of the schools that we have been [having]...perennial problems, every year, you can guarantee that this is one of the schools that we are going to come to with issues.

“And so now they have the contained classrooms, that’s definitely a plus, and we look forward to Uriah McPhee Primary School having the same renovations, we hope, in the near future.