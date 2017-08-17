Bannister urges BPL unions to be careful in their message

Minister of Public Works Desmond Bannister said yesterday while he fully supports union members protesting for their rights, those protesting the recent firings of several workers at Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) ought to be careful about the message they send to the public.

Three employees were let go from BPL yesterday.

Bahamas Electrical Workers Union (BEWU) officials said the firings were connected to a theft probe at BPL.

A letter from one of the fired workers that was shown to The Nassau Guardian confirms this.

The firings came after the government and the BPL board received an audit into the accounts department conducted by Ernst and Young, which was called in to investigate the reported theft of more than $2 million.

The line staff union is protesting the firings and has threatened industrial action.

When contacted for comment, Bannister, who has ministerial responsibility for BPL, said, “I am all for unions protesting as they wish and I spoke with [Bahamas Electrical Workers Union President Paul] Maynard...yesterday.

“But it’s important for unions to send the right message in our society.

“It’s important for all of us to send the right message.

“We all have a sacred obligation to ensure that when we do protest, we are protesting for some rational reason.

“So when you have a corporation that has lost $2 million and you have a government that intends to secure that money, and, really, the money is the money of the Bahamian people, it is important that we get the support of the unions.

“I would encourage the unions to work with us.

“They do not want to seem to be sending the wrong message to the Bahamian people, which is that they condone the type of conduct that we’ve seen at BPL.

“It is very important not to send that message.”

Police announced in May that an investigation was launched into the alleged theft of a large amount of money at BPL.

Sources inside BPL said officials believe the theft occurred during payments to various vendors.

BPL is managed by the U.S.-based PowerSecure, but remains a publicly-owned entity.

Bannister said there is no witch hunt in relation to this matter or any other matter, and suggested the innocent will be protected.

“Desmond Bannister is never going to be a part of any witch hunt,” he said.

“...We have engaged a very reputable firm and there are some very serious things that have come out which will in due course be in the public domain.

“Under those circumstances, I think it’s important for those same workers, who have very good jobs and are paid well and are very, very safe and secure, to continue to support the efforts to rid the corporation of persons who are found not to have the moral character that they themselves have.

“No one is being taken advantage of. Nothing is being done without evidence to support it...very strong evidence.”

BEWU Secretary General Astrid Bodie consoled the individuals after they were terminated yesterday.

“I will let you know right now we are not going to go quietly into the night,” Bodie said.

“These are our members that we are fighting for and we want fair play in the workplace."