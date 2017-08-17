BPL fired three

The Bahamas Electrical Workers Union (BEWU) yesterday put the government and Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) on notice that the union will take industrial action after three of its members were fired in relation to a theft probe at BPL.

The employees, two women and one man, were fired yesterday in separate meetings with human resources personnel at BPL.

One of those employees told The Nassau Guardian that she did nothing wrong and charged that BPL had “destroyed her character”.

BEWU Secretary General Astrid Bodie, who consoled the fired workers, said this was the final straw.

“I will let you know right now, we are not going to go quietly into the night,” said Bodie, who was flanked by union members.

“These are our members that we are fighting for and we want fair play in the work place.

“We are not going to sit down and let it go. I know everyone expected action today. We are an element of surprise right now. This is a more matured union.

“We are definitely going to take action. They are our members.

“You can’t get fired for doing your job.”

Bodie said the BEWU does not “condone stealing or scams”.

She said that other employees may be involved in the matter and questioned why only certain workers were targeted.

The firings came after the government and the BPL board received an audit into the accounts department conducted by Ernst and Young, which was called in to investigate the reported theft of more than $2 million.

The audit reportedly outlines exactly how much money has gone missing and areas in which controls need to be tightened.

When called for comment yesterday, BPL Chairman Darnell Osborne said, “The public should know that this investigation is not completed as yet.

“Over the ensuing weeks, based on the evidence there will be further terminations as management properly considers the evidence gathered.”

Osborne said any workers found to be culpable in the matter — no matter their position in BPL — would be terminated.

“The employees union should have confidence in management and the board that everyone who actively conspired to defraud BPL will be terminated, irrespective of who they are,” she said.

“The union should be encouraged to exercise patience and await the full implementation of the investigative report.”

Minister of Public Works Desmond Bannister said yesterday that he is “all for unions protesting as they wish” but added that “it’s important for unions to send the right message in our society”.

Bodie said the BEWU plans to meet with Bannister and Osborne to see “how everybody is thinking”.

Repugnant

In one of the termination letters obtained by The Guardian from one of the fired workers, BPL advised that, “We refer to our letter dated June 30, 2017, in which you were suspended pending completion of the forensic audit and investigation regarding the vendor fraud.

“We advise that at the conclusion of this investigation, the company has determined that you have committed major breaches including gross misconduct and dishonesty.

“Further, based on the findings of the investigation, the company has a reasonable and honest suspicion and belief that you were complicit in committing a fraud against the company resulting in substantial financial losses.

“We consider your actions to be repugnant to the fundamental interest of the company and therefore, in accordance with clause 16.12.1(a) of the BEC/BEWU Industrial Agreement and section 33 of the Employment Act, you are hereby summarily dismissed effective immediately without notice or payment in lieu of notice.”

The letter was signed by Assistant General Manager of Human Resources and Training Marisa Mason-Smith.

Katonia Neely, one of the fired employees who was an accounts payable clerk for six years, said she did nothing wrong.

“I was terminated today,” she said between deep breaths and a long pause.

“I am not a part of it. I have a mortgage. I have a nine-year-old son. I am a single mother and everything falls on me. Right now back to school is happening and they left me with nothing.

“They can check my bank accounts. I have nothing on there.”

When asked how she plans to tell her son, Neely said, “He was with me today when I got the letter and right now he’s a very sad child.

“He’s hurting because we doesn’t know where the next funds are going to come from to pay my mortgage, to pay my car payment, to pay his school fee, to pay any of our bills because I am left with nothing.”

Neely, who was in tears, said this is a “very difficult situation” for her and she needs help.

“I need help because they have destroyed my integrity,” she said.

“They have destroyed my character. That’s even more important than any financial issue. My integrity is what this is all about. They have destroyed it.”

One BPL worker shouted that he “hoped Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis was watching”.

Neely said, “I am a young woman who tried to work as hard as I could.

“I worked hard on this job. Anyone can tell you. Any vendor, any employee can tell you that I’m the go-to person when they want something done. I go above and beyond and to be treated like this and being innocent in this is what hurts more.

“Now I have to share this with my son. I have to show him that mom was not a part of this because I’m trying to teach him Godly principles.

“I’m trying to teach him integrity. To be fired here today for something I did not do or was a part of, it hurts.”

Attorney Wayne Munroe represents Neely and one other fired employee.

He said he was awaiting a copy of the union’s industrial agreement with BPL.

“I will be questioning the fairness of the investigation and the termination,” he said.