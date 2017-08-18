Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

Solar eclipse advisory

  • This photo provided by Bob Baer and Sarah Kovac, participants in the Citizen CATE Experiment, shows a "diamond ring" shape during the 2016 total solar eclipse in Indonesia. For the 2017 eclipse over the United States, the National Science Foundation-funded movie project nicknamed Citizen CATE will have more than 200 volunteers trained and given special small telescopes and tripods to observe the sun at 68 locations in the exact same way. The thousands of images from the citizen-scientists will be combined for a movie of the usually hard-to-see sun’s edge. AP


Published: Aug 18, 2017

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

The Ministry of Health and the Department of Public Health wish to advise the general public that on August 21st, 2017 between the hours of 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Bahamas will experience a partial eclipse.

A partial solar eclipse happens when the Moon comes between the Sun and Earth, but the Moon only partially covers the Sun's disk.

The Ministry of Health wishes to further advise that while enjoying this event, looking directly at the sun without the correct eye protection, even for a short time, can cause permanent damage to your retinas, a light-sensitive part of the eye that transmits what you see to your brain. Damage can occur without pain, and it can take a few hours or even a few days after viewing the eclipse to have symptoms of damage. The damage may include not being able to see colors as well and loss of central vision, with only side vision remaining.

If you notice any symptoms after viewing the solar eclipse, seek immediate help from your eye care professional.


Prevention

1. Goggles, homemade filters or sunglasses, even very dark lens will not protect your eyes.

2. The only way to look directly at the sun when it is eclipsed or is partly eclipsed is with a special solar filter, such as eclipse glasses or a handheld solar viewer; and

3. Always avoid looking at the sun through an unfiltered camera, smartphone, telescope, or any other optical device. You’ll need to add a certified solar filter to these devices to safely look at the sun.

Safely enjoy this exciting solar eclipse by taking the time to protect your eyes.

Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 

 

Today's Front Page

  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper

  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.

Quick Links