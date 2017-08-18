Vacationer ordered to make $750 donation for cocaine possession

A Swiss banker who admitted to cocaine possession was yesterday ordered to make charitable donations totaling $750 to avoid spending six months in prison.

Anita Wenger, 31, of Switzerland, is on holiday celebrating her birthday, according to her lawyer Mikia Cooper.

Police on foot patrol on Bay Street stopped Wenger’s car on a traffic violation early Thursday morning.

The officers searched Wenger’s bag and found a small amount of cocaine.

Wenger said that a man had given it to her on the beach.

In court, she said that she did not use drugs and was supposed to discard the drugs but had forgotten.

Magistrate Jeanine Weech-Gomez ordered her to make donations of $375 each to the Persis Rogers Home For the Aged and the Ranfurly Home For Children.

She told Wenger that when she made the donations, she could remain in the country until her scheduled departure on August 27.

However, a representative from immigration said that cocaine possession made Wenger an undesirable and it would be up to the director of immigration to determine whether she could remain.