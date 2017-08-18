Lloyd explains electronic tablet program for preschoolers

The government is in the process of choosing the schools and students to participate in its $2 million electronic pilot program to be implemented in September, said Minister of Education Jeffrey Lloyd yesterday.

Following a tour of Stephen Dillet Primary School, Wulff Road, on Wednesday, Lloyd announced that the school was chosen to be a part of the government’s pilot program of introducing iPads to preschool students.

Speaking to The Nassau Guardian yesterday, Lloyd elaborated on the program.

“When I say pilot program, we are obviously referring to a selective number of schools, a selective number of students to see how the program works,” he said.

“We are in the process now of identifying the [information that will be] uploaded on that instrument in collaboration on and upon the advice of the preschool education officer and those responsible for the preschool curriculum, as well as our technology department.”

During the budget debate, Lloyd announced that the government would launch an electronic tablet pilot program in two preschools.

He said the program would be expanded as soon as possible to include more schools.

When asked about the cost of the program yesterday, Lloyd said the $2 million is simply what was allocated and not necessarily what will be spent.

“That’s our budget for this particular exercise for this fiscal year,” he said.

“Obviously we don’t expect that the program is going to cost $2 million, but that’s what is budgeted and we are in the process now of deciding which preschools, including of course Stephen Dillet, and which number of students will be in the pilot program.”

The Speech from the Throne promised to expand technical and vocational education.