Munroe still compiling list of FNMs he claims should be probed

Attorney Wayne Munroe said yesterday he has not yet passed onto authorities the list of names of FNMs he claims ought to be investigated.

“Some of the material is more notorious than others, and some of it will take longer than others,” he told The Nassau Guardian.

“It’s not a matter [where] on a Monday we are going to stand up and say we have summons for seven people.

“We may well conclude what is necessary to proceed on two of them, then, in another period of time, conclude what is necessary to proceed on others.”

He did not reveal the individuals at the center of his research.

In July, Munroe said he was compiling a list of alleged questionable conduct by members of the FNM, which he said he will present to the new anti-corruption unit.

Munroe later indicated that he did not trust authorities to act on the allegations.

According to Munroe, the list contains the names of eight FNMs.

He previously said he was consulting with lawyers from the United States, the Caribbean and Europe to determine how to proceed.

“We have the names, but I will not be turning it over to the police because I do not trust they will do anything with the information,” he said.

“I have no confidence that they will investigate, so we have to be different in what we usually do, and get all the information ourselves, and give them everything, so they cannot turn us away.

“So, that is what we are doing now; compiling all of the evidence, so if they turn us away, we will be in the position to present it to other international bodies and say, ‘Here is the proof of governmental systems being abused’.

“Presently we have eight names... I am not saying that the current government’s threshold for corruption is correct, but it is what they set.”

When recently asked about Munroe’s claims, Attorney General Carl Bethel dismissed the matter.

He asked, "Have you seen it (the list) yet? Has he handed it to you or authorities?

“Then what do you want me to say?"

But Munroe said what’s being done is not to create any particular public perception, but “it is a fact that we are doing it, and so they can’t take it as a big surprise when it happens”.

He said once complaints are filed, they will be a matter of public record.

He did not provide specifics or a timeline.

Munroe represents former Minister of the Environment Kenred Dorsett and is one of several attorneys representing former Minister of Labour Shane Gibson.

Both former PLP MPs have been charged with multiple counts of extortion and bribery.

The attorney said he believes the government is using the police and other state agencies in the wrong manner.

The government has insisted that law enforcement agencies are simply doing their jobs in investigating these matters.