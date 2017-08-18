One year after elderly man vanished, family struggles to keep the faith

More than a year after the disappearance of now 90-year-old Charles Lightbourne, his hurting family is still trying to solve the mystery.

After prayer, extensively searching New Providence and plastering hundreds of flyers, hoping that he would return home safely, some of his family members are struggling to keep the faith.

“At first, I believed that we would find him,” said Martin Lundy II, Lightbourne’s grandson.

“I think everybody felt that way.

“His property in Carmichael is quite extensive, so the grandchildren and some of his children just went out there to look.

“We thought maybe he was out there.

“Initially, I thought we would find him pretty soon, but eventually I was in shock.

“Even still, I can’t believe it.

“Where could he be?

“There’s no sign of his demise whatsoever.

“Until that time, we will continue to believe that he is alive and well.”

He said, “We need to know what’s going on.

“If he is dead, we need to know, and if someone has him, we need to know.”

At the time he disappeared, Lightbourne was blind in one eye.

Before he retired, he was a successful contractor who taught most of his children and grandchildren his trade.

Lundy told The Nassau Guardian that the one-year anniversary of his grandfather’s disappearance was difficult for all who knew him.

He said though his grandfather was a cantankerous man, he is loved and missed.

“It’s very, very stressful,” he said, describing how the family is coping with his absence.

“August 6 made a year. We had a Mass at St. Cecilia’s Church.

“Everybody went to church together, and we prayed for his safe return one year in.

“I can tell you that even in Mass, it was just a constant reminder that he was not there.

“My mother, particularly, took this very hard, and she was one of the ones [who] did quite a bit for him.

“She was up and down behind him.”

Lundy said though he has some faith that his grandfather will return, he has lost faith in the police’s ability to find him, as they haven’t provided many updates over the last year.

“I do not feel like we had a lot of police support,” he said.

“It’s been next to none.

“We had one meeting with officers at CDU, and after that it’s been pretty silent.

“They didn’t even call to give status updates.

“It’s always in process or they’re working on it.

“I don’t have a lot of faith in any investigations that they are doing, so recently what we did was offer a reward of $5,000 for his safe return or reliable information which will lead to his safe return.

“... February 12 would have made him 90.

“We’re just hoping for the best, you know.”

Assistant Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander said yesterday officers are actively looking for a number of missing people, including Lightbourne.

Lightbourne’s relatives have asked that they be contacted at grandaddymissing1927@hotmail.com, if anyone has information about his whereabouts.