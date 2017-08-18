Police place spotlight on missing persons cases

Police are “very concerned” about the number of people, namely teenagers, who have been reported missing in recent weeks, according to Assistant Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander.

Among the six missing people are three teenagers: Dominique Carol Johnson, 13; Orien Knowles, 14, and Faylisha Louis, 14.

Charome Green, 15, was also reported missing this week and has since returned home.

Superintendent Chanta Knowles, who is in charge of the Missing and Exploited Persons Unit, said of all the cases, the disappearance of Orien Knowles and Louis is unusual.

The siblings were reported missing on August 12, Knowles said.

They were last seen in the area of Bay Street.

“We have a lot of concern for those two, because it is unusual that we have a brother and sister reported missing at the same time,” Knowles said.

“We are asking the public to please, any information on their whereabouts, let us know so that we can return them to their families.”

Knowles said, particularly during summer months, police see an increase in missing teenagers, though they often return home.

She called on parents to monitor their kids more closely.

“We are encouraging parents of these young children to build a relationship with your kids, especially during the summer, Easter and Christmas times, when they are away from school,” she said.

“Structure activities so we know where they are at all times.

“We’re asking parents to get to know the friends of their children; get to know them, find out where they live and have their contacts, [so] in cases where they may come up missing, we would have somewhere to start.”

Fernander said Johnson has been reported missing before.

In cases like hers, police receive help from the Department of Social Services to investigate the child’s living conditions.

“When you find an individual who goes missing from the home once or twice, that shows a red flag that something is not right in the home,” he said.

“You will find that social services is on board, and they go into the homes and do investigations.

“Based on their findings, we come together and make a decision to try and get it right in the home.

“As highlighted, parents should know what their kids are doing and try to pay attention to them.

“You can’t leave your kids alone, because you will find that they may go astray or get caught up in the life of crime.”

Johnson was last seen on August 12 on Fire Trail Road wearing a leopard print dress.

Derek Mackey, 60, was last seen on August 4.

Brian Burrows, 41, was last seen between June 29 and July 1 in Abaco, near Little Hog Cay.

Police have also reintroduced two other cases that are not as recent but “still important”.

They are appealing to members of the public to assist them with locating Charles Lightbourne, who has been missing for over a year. He was 89 at the time of his disappearance.

They are also still trying to locate Nathanial Higgs, who went missing at 33 three years ago.

Fernander said officers are actively looking for all of the missing people every day.

“We have officers in the various divisions who also are armed with this information, who will go out into the community and try to reach out to persons,” Fernander said.

“We usually start with family members and friends and then we branch out.

“We also go into the crime prevention areas and into business establishments and communities and post photos asking for assistance.”