Davis not prepared to speak to Christie’s comments

Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis yesterday refused to address former Prime Minister Perry Christie’s statement concerning three former PLP parliamentarians who have been charged with extortion and bribery.

In response to questions from The Nassau Guardian, Davis said, “I told everyone [who has asked] no.

At this time, I am not dealing with those matters.

“At some point, I will have something to say, but not at this time.”

The former prime minister’s brief comments to The Guardian last Friday were in contrast to Davis’ pronouncements on the arrests.

While addressing the arrests of his former colleagues, Christie said he is “working on the assumption that justice will prevail, and at the end of the day, everybody will be comfortable with that, so that’s my position on it”.

The arrests, however, triggered strong claims from Davis and others in the PLP, who allege that the PLPs are victims of a witch hunt that will ultimately damage the country’s international reputation.

Christie was also asked whether he shared Davis’ view that while the arrests and subsequent arraignments of his former colleagues have hurt the PLP, it will do even more damage to the country’s international reputation.

He responded: “Brave Davis is the leader of the PLP now.

“I didn’t want to conflict or contradict or whatever with him...

“Yes, I am deeply concerned about developments in our country.

“I’m paying close attention to developments in our country, but that is what it is right now.”

Shane Gibson, the former minister of labor; Kenred Dorsett, the former minister of the environment, and Frank Smith, a former PLP senator and head of the Public Hospitals Authority, have been charged with bribery and extortion in separate matters.

In July, Davis wrote to Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis alleging abuse in relation to the arrests and warned that where such abuses of power occur, the offending parties, be they police officers or politicians, need to understand that there will come a day of reckoning for them as well.

The letter, dated July 28, was copied to Attorney General Carl Bethel and Minister of National Security Marvin Dames.

Davis wrote, “What goes around, comes around.

“And let me hasten to add that, that is not a threat.

“It is instead an immutable law of the moral universe, one that is sometimes expressed in these words: ‘When you set out to dig a grave for your enemy, dig two’.

Davis said PLPs will soon be called to demonstrate against what he claimed were police and judicial abuses against PLPs.

Davis served as deputy prime minister in Christie’s Cabinet, and became leader of the PLP as a result of Christie stepping down following the PLP’s crushing defeat in the election.

Former Urban Renewal Co-Chair Algernon Allen was highly critical of Christie’s comments.

He called them “disappointing, and most disturbing”.

He said Christie owes the country and the PLP a more detailed explanation on the concerns he has over the matter, adding that his statements could be interpreted as “throwing his colleagues to the wolves”.